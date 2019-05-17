Amy Klobuchar Refuses to Answer if She Opposes Late-Term Abortion

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) refused to answer co-host Meghan McCain’s questions on late-term abortion.

McCain said, “Democrats look like they’ve gone very extreme on this issue. I think it’s gone from being the party of ‘safe, legal and rare’ to having a conversation of late-term abortion up until birth with the Ralph Northam controversy. Are you for what he said or late-term abortion, or the moments he was talking about where you would keep a woman comfortable after she gave birth if she want3ed to abort her third term abortion?”

Klobuchar said, “I don’t know all his comments. What I’m for women having a right to make their own decisions.”

Co-host Joy Behar interjected, “Meghan, that is so rare.”

McCain pressed, “I don’t think it’ should be that hard to say, ‘I’m not for late-term abortion,’”

Co-host Sunny Hostin interjected, “I think that argument has been debunked.”

McCain continued, “I think late-term abortion is black and white. Do you believe in third term abortion or not?”

She added, “Fifty percent of the population is pro-life, 50 percent of the population is pro-choice.”

Behar said, “Please let the senator speak.”

Klobuchar said, “Thank you. Seventy-two percent of the population don’t think we could overturn Roe v. Wade. They don’t want to do that.”

McCain said, “That’s not what I’m talking about.”

Klobuchar continued, “No, but that includes people that might make a personal decision not to have an abortion, that’s their personal decision But they don’t think their views should influence other people’s views. They have taken this so far any discussion about the nuances and things, that’s not where we are right now. These guys are setting this up, using women as political pawns to go to the Supreme Court. Anyone that cares about families’ rights to make their own decisions, this election couldn’t be more important.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN