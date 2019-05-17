FNC’s Wallace: AG Barr ‘Clearly Is Protecting’ Trump

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” anchor Chris Wallace said Attorney General Bill Barr was “clearly is protecting” President Donald Trump.

Wallace said, “What really comes across to me most of all is that for two years, Donald Trump sat there and said I don’t have an attorney general. I don’t have somebody out there looking for and protecting my interests. He clearly has that now with Bill Barr.”

He added, “He clearly is protecting this president and advocating his point of view on a lot of these issues.”

