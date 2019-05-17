Lebowitz: Maybe Saudi Arabia Can Get Rid of Trump Like They Did Khashoggi, Apologizes

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” author Fran Lebowitz said that President Trump deserves to be turned over to “The same Saudis who got rid of that reporter. Maybe they could do the same for him.” Lebowitz later apologized for the remarks.

Lebowitz said, “Impeachment would be just the beginning of what he deserves.”

She added, “Whenever I think about this and what he really deserves, I think, we should turn him over to the Saudis, his buddies. The same Saudis who got rid of that reporter. Maybe they could do the same for him.”

Later, during the “Overtime” segment, Lebowitz said, “I didn’t realize that I said it. … I regret saying it.”

She added, “I did not mean that, and I regret saying it. I regret that everyone misinterpreted it…they misinterpret everything. Why should they stop with me?”

