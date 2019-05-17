Maher: Warren’s ‘Right’ About What Fox News Is, But ‘She Should Go On’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that while 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is right about Fox News, “she should go on” the network.

After reading from Warren’s statement that Fox News is “a hate-for-profit racket that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists” Maher said, “She said it on Twitter. So is Twitter.”

He continued, “She’s right, of course that’s what Fox News [is], but it’s also where people who vote are. … Of course she should go on Fox News.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett