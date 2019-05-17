JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Maher: Warren’s ‘Right’ About What Fox News Is, But ‘She Should Go On’

IAN HANCHETT

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that while 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is right about Fox News, “she should go on” the network.

After reading from Warren’s statement that Fox News is “a hate-for-profit racket that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists” Maher said, “She said it on Twitter. So is Twitter.”

He continued, “She’s right, of course that’s what Fox News [is], but it’s also where people who vote are. … Of course she should go on Fox News.”

