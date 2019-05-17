Maxine Waters: China Knows Trump’s a ‘Bluffer’

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) slammed President Donald Trump on Friday over his “expertise” and “approach” to trade negotiations with China.

Waters said during a CNN “New Day” appearance that Trump needs to quit bluffing with China and start negotiating because China knows Trump to be a “bluffer.”

“[Trump] does not appear to have the expertise and the kind of support that gives you credible information about these decisions,” Waters stated.

“If he wants to do real trade or change trade, he needs to be in negotiations,” she added. “He needs to talk about what makes good sense with this country and our businesses. And I think the bluffing is over and China retaliated because they know he’s a bluffer now.”

