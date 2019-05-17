Maxine Waters: ‘Impeachment Is Inevitable’ Evidence to Remove Trump Is ‘Overwhelming’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said the impeachment of President Donald Trump was “inevitable.”

Waters said, “If we look at Mueller’s report and see where he clearly defines that he’s obstructed justice, people will increasingly come to the conclusion that impeachment is inevitable. This president has done everything that one could even think of to be eligible for impeachment and the Constitution basically gives us the power to deal with someone who has not acted in the best interest of this country. Who is unfit to be president. So I don’t know if Nancy Pelosi is moving closer, but I suspect the information is becoming overwhelming.”

She added, “I’m hopeful the American public will support impeachment.”

