Maxine Waters: Trump’s Immigration Policy Favoring Skilled, English-Speaking Workers Is ‘Racist’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called President Donald Trump’s immigration policy “racist.”

Thursday the president called for immigration reform that would favor skilled, English-speaking workers.

Waters said, “There should be comprehensive immigration reform and not immigration reform that is based on exciting and inciting those people who have negative thoughts about others coming across our border. And basically working to use that information to promote himself in a campaign. I think it is—some of that is very racist. It is not keeping with what this country is supposed to be all about.”

When asked what specifically was racist, Waters said, “Well, you know, this business about you must speak English or we’re going to give you points for speaking English. We don’t want poor people, we only want those people who are earning substantial wages already. All of those things are not keeping in step with the way that we treat human beings. And even the fact that, you know he used to talk about chain migration, when you were able to help others in the family come, he’s going to limit that. I think that some of those policies are racist.”

