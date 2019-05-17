JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

McDaniel on Alabama Abortion Ban: ‘I Would Have the Exceptions’

IAN HANCHETT

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel stated that she doesn’t agree with the Alabama abortion ban’s lack of exceptions.

McDaniel said, “Listen, personally, I would have the exceptions. That’s my personal belief. But we are a party that is a broad tent. … We don’t have a litmus test as to whether you can belong to our party, but we are the party of life. However, we have Senators like Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and governors on different sides of that. Tom Perez, the head of the DNC, has said, if you are pro-life, you cannot be a Democrat, we will not support you.”

McDaniel also criticized “New Day” for not asking Perez about whether he supports abortions on due dates.

