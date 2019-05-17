O’Rourke: I’d Work With Congress to Enshrine Roe v. Wade in Law

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” 2020 presidential candidate former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) stated that he would push for a law “that prevents any future Supreme Court from overturning Roe v. Wade by enshrining that in settled law from Congress signed by our administration.”

O’Rourke said, “I would make sure that our Department of Justice always sided with women when there’s ever a question about this. I would make sure that my nominees to all the courts, including the highest in the land, understand that this is settled law. And then I’d work with colleagues in Congress to make sure that we pass a law that prevents any future Supreme Court from overturning Roe v. Wade by enshrining that in settled law from Congress signed by our administration.”

