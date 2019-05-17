Scarborough: GOP ‘Overreach’ on Abortion ‘Scaring the Hell’ Out of Americans

During Friday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough commented on states around the country adopting strict abortion laws.

According to Scarborough, this “overreach” by Republicans is “scaring the hell out of a lot of Americans” — to the point of leaving the party.

“Now Republicans have snatched defeat out of the jaws of political victory and have gone the other way, and their extremism is scaring the hell out of a lot of, you know, of Americans who might even be pro-life. And, you know, those educated, suburban, Republican women that started to move away from the Republican Party in ’18, they’re in a full-out sprint now.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent