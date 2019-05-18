Brooks: ‘The Extremists Have Taken Over Both Sides’ of the Abortion Debate

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that “extremists have taken over both sides” of the abortion debate and “everybody is speaking for these extreme positions.”

Brooks stated, “New York started this by passing a very liberal abortion law, which went all the way through the pregnancy. Virginia, there was one that was proposed that didn’t end up going anywhere.”

After discussing polling data on abortion, Brooks said, “the problem is, we took it out of politics, so we couldn’t get to the moderate position. Now the extremists have taken over both sides and everybody is speaking for these extreme positions.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett