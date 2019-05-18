O’Rourke: ‘I Don’t Have Complete Confidence’ That Trump Was Fairly Elected

During an interview broadcast on Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” 2020 presidential candidate former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said that he doesn’t have “complete confidence” that voting systems weren’t breached in 2016 and President Trump’s election was fair.

After referencing the Russian breach of the voting systems in two counties in Florida, host Joy Reid asked, “Do you have confidence that the 2016 election was not impacted in terms of, not just the use of propaganda on American voters, but literally that the electoral systems weren’t breached and that Donald Trump was elected fairly?”

O’Rourke answered, “I don’t have complete confidence. In part because of what you just shared about Florida, in part because we know from other secretaries of state in other states in the union that their systems were breached. We don’t know if vote tallies were changed, but that alone should be cause for concern.”

