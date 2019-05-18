SNL’s Donald and Melania Trump, Mike Pence and Sarah Sanders Perform Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ in Cold Open

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” began the end of its 2018-2019 season with yet another performance of Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump.

Baldwin’s Donald Trump, Cecily Strong’s Melania Trump, Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence and Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Sanders performed a rendition of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

Also making an appearance was Robert DeNiro as Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Guys, it’s been fun,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “I don’t know what’s next for me. But I wouldn’t be Donald Trump if I didn’t say tune in next season to see who lives and who dies.”

