Trump Spox: Trump Has Said He’s for Exceptions for Rape, Incest, and Life of the Mother

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends with Alex Witt,” 2020 Trump campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated that she personally supports allowing abortion in cases of rape, incest, and the life of the mother, and President Trump has “said repeatedly that he is for those three exceptions.”

McEnany said, “I personally am for the exceptions. We have a wide array of views in our party.”

She added that the president has said since 2016 that “he is for exceptions for rape and incest and the life of the mother.”

McEnany added that she “can’t say what the president plans to do” in reaction to the Alabama abortion ban, “but I’ll say he has said repeatedly that he is for those three exceptions.”

