Amy Klobuchar: Anti-Abortion Laws Are a ‘Violation of Civil Rights’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said the anti-abortion and so-called heartbeat laws being passed in several states were a “violation of civil rights.”

Klobuchar said, “So, I think what people have to understand here is that we are at a point where a number, it is not just Alabama, this has happened in Ohio, this has happened in Missouri, this happened in Georgia, there’s a law that’s being passed in Michigan that the Democratic governor is going to veto. This is happening across the country, and people need to know what’s really going on here. This is a violation of civil rights.”

