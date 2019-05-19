Amy Klobuchar: Majority of Americans Are Not with Republicans on Abortion

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said she didn’t think the majority of Americans were “where the Republicans are” on the issue of abortion.

Klobuchar said, “Whether they are pro-choice or they are personally opposed to abortion, a lot of them don’t think we should go this direction. Seventy-three percent of Americans don’t want to overturn Roe v. Wade. If you have a situation here where they would actually put doctors in prison 99 years, that’s what the Alabama law says. This is a law that they passed, that would mean that if someone was raped. If a college student was raped, she wouldn’t have a choice in the pregnancy. I don’t think the majority of Americans are where the Republicans are on this issue right now.”

Host Chris Wallace asked, “You talk about the extreme, as you called it, on one side, let me make the case, and you can answer it on the other side, because folks say that one of the concerns is that a number of Democratic senators are not willing to see restrictions on late-term abortions, abortions after 24 weeks as we enter the third trimester. Now that’s only 1% of all abortions in the country, but even 1% is 6,000 abortions after 24 weeks, when a fetus might well be viable. Are you OK with that?”

Klobuchar said, “I’m OK with the law, Chris. And what the law says is that in that third trimester, it is allowed to protect the health and the life of the mother. But that’s not what the president said, Chris, the president has been misleading the public. What he said at a rally was basically a doctor would be holding a baby, and kill, and kill that baby. That’s illegal under the law. That is already a crime.”

Wallace asked again, “Are you OK with abortions after 24 weeks?”

Klobuchar said, “To protect the life and the health of the mother. That is exactly what the Supreme Court ruling says. And I am OK with that. But I just think it’s really important, Chris, for your Fox viewers to know, because there’s so much misinformation out there, that what these laws do is extreme. There are a number of Republicans who said they are opposed to them. They are extreme. Then you have the president misleading the public, and telling them that this is about basically killing a baby after a baby is born. That is not what this is about, that is a crime.”

Klobuchar said, “So I think what people have to understand here is that we are at a point where a number, it is not just Alabama, this has happened in Ohio, this has happened in Missouri, this happened in Georgia, there’s a law that’s being passed in Michigan that the Democratic governor is going to veto. This is happening across the country, and people need to know what’s really going on here. This is a violation of civil rights.”

