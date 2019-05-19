Bernie Sanders Refuses to Support Any Legal Restrictions on Abortion

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) refused to back any legal restrictions on abortion.

Host Chuck Todd asked, “Do you believe there should be any restrictions on abortion in law?”

Sanders said, “I think that that is a decision that should be made by the woman and her physician. And I think many of what people are doing, sadly, is creating a political issue out of a medical issue. So the decision about women should be able to control their own body, and those decisions are made by a doctor and the woman.

Todd pressed, “Are you at all concerned, though, about this idea that people may try to worry about the sex of a child, or essentially look at that and are those type of restrictions on abortion something you are open to?”

Sanders said, “I wouldn’t use a restriction. That’s an issue that society has got to deal with, and it is of concern.”

Todd asked, “How would you deal with that and the law?”

Sanders said, “I don’t know how at this particular point I deal with it, but that is an issue we really do have to deal with it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN