Buttigieg: Trump’s Presidency a ‘Hostile Takeover’ of the GOP

During a town hall in Claremont, NH, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg referred to President Donald Trump’s presidency a “hostile takeover of the Republican Party” as he discussed the idea of a generational shift.

“I believe we’re living through one of those transitions between moments in American history as consequential as the one that brought us the new deal, or the dawn of the Reagan era — which I would argue is actually a 40-year period that is only now come crashing to a halt with the hostile takeover of the Republican Party by the current president,” he told Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent