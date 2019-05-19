Giuliani: I’d Like to Put Schiff ‘Under Oath’

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” President Donald Trump’s attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, said he would like to put Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “under oath” and see what he knows since he once claimed to have evidence of collusion on Trump.

Giuliani said the House Democrats have no evidence of collusion and applauded the president for “resisting” the subpoenas.

“The president is doing the right thing and resisting their subpoenas — not because he doesn’t want to cooperate. He cooperated with the special counsel. He gave him 1.4 million documents. We just don’t want to do it over again. We did it. They have that at all. Go read it. They want to have a show on television during the afternoon so that Nadler can get his face on television, so that Cummings can pretend that he wants the truth. He had a chance with Cohen. He let Cohen lie and get away with it. And Schiff, I don’t know what he’s about.”

He continued, “Schiff should be a witness. He claimed a year ago that he had evidence of collusion. Direct evidence. Since Mueller couldn’t find it, instead of holding a hearing, [Schiff] should be testifying about it. If I could find a way to put him under oath and ask him what that stuff is that he has, I’d ask him.“

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent