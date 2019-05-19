Hickenlooper: Trump Is Fueling a ‘National Crisis of Division’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 presidential hopeful former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) accused President Donald Trump of fueling a “national crisis of division.”

Hickenlooper said, “I’m running for president because Donald Trump has been fueling this national crisis of division and it’s taking our country backwards and the answer is not socialism. In colorado, we were able to bring business and nonprofits together, Democrats and Republicans to get you almost universal health care coverage to become the number one economy in America and to beat the NRA with tough gun laws. I’ve been an entrepreneur and governor and most of my adult life I’ve been able to bring adult people together again and again and get tough, progressive things done. It’s time to replace the nonsense in Washington with some common sense.

