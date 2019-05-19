Mitt Romney: Justin Amash’s Statement on Impeachment Is ‘Courageous’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) was “courageous” for concluding President Donald Trump committed “impeachable conduct.”

Romney said, “I think every individual has to make their own judgment. I think it helps to actually have read the entire document. It’s a long document. It took me two full days to get through it. The second volume is more difficult to get through than the first. Hopefully, more people read it. I think a lot of people want to reserve judgment until this is played out. My own view is that Justin Amash has reached a different conclusion than I have. I respect him. I think it’s a courageous statement. But I believe to make a case for obstruction of justice, you just don’t have the elements that are evidenced in this document. And I also believe that an impeachment call is something that not just relates to the law but considers practicality and politics. I think those considering impeachment, you have to look at the jury, which is the Senate. The Senate is certainly not there either.”

