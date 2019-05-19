Dem Rep. Jayapal: Amash Calling For Trump’s Impeachment a ‘Watershed Moment’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said her colleague in the House of Representatives Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) declaring President Donald Trump had engaged in “impeachable conduct” was a “watershed moment.”

Jayapal said, “Well I think it’s a watershed moment. For weeks Speaker Pelosi has been saying this needs to be bipartisan if it is going to move forward, just from the practical aspect of impeachment moving forward. And I think Justin Amash coming on board means that there is now bipartisan support for really understanding the seriousness of what is in the Mueller report. He says, and I think he’s right, most of us actually swing district Democrats and Progressives, most of the caucus agrees with most of those conclusions that Justin Amash has around what is in the report. We have read the report. It very carefully laid out a case that really is pushing for the House to take on these issues. So, I think it’s not about the impeachment vote. It’s about opening an impeachment inquiry and really having the legal remedies that are stronger when you have an impeachment inquiry. And I think we are very quickly headed down that path.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN