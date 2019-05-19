Schiff: Amash Has ‘Showed More Courage Than Any Other Republican’ by Calling For Trump’s Impeachment

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said his House of Representatives colleague Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) declaring President Donald Trump had engaged in “impeachable conduct” was courageous.

Schiff said, “What the speaker has referred to and I have as well is can impeachment be successful in the Senate? We see no signs of that yet. I respect what Justin Amash is doing has said he showed more courage than any other Republican in the House or Senate. But what may be pushing us in the direction of impeachment in any event has less to do with Justin Amash but more the administration is engaging in a maximum obstructionism campaign.”

“I do more members that recognize that the administration is act can in a lawless fashion, having obstructed justice now obstructing Congress and our lawful function. And if we conclude that there’s no other way to do our jobs, no other way to do oversight, no other way to show the American people what this president has done, is unethical and illegal acts outlined in the Mueller report then we may get there.”

When asked about opening up impeachment proceedings, Schiff said, “It provides an additional tool. What we have been doing is we have been gradually escalating the tactics we need to use to get information for the American people. So we began by asking for voluntary cooperation that was not forthcoming we followed with subpoenas, we followed with contempt, we may follow with inherent contempt and we may have to follow with impeachment.”

He added, “There may be an odd confluence of interest here between the Trump administration and people around the president who want him impeached because they think it’s politically advantageous and increasing number of Democrats and maybe Republicans who feel this president’s conduct so so so incompatible with the office with our system that it’s the only way that we can do our oversight is through impeachment proceeding maybe we have to go down that road. But I think important to show the American people this was decision made reluctantly, this is a decision forced upon us rather than something we were eager to embrace.”

