Seth Moulton: Trump Is a ‘Weak Commander-in-Chief’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 presidential hopeful Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) warned there were “a lot of dangers we face around the globe,” and added that President Donald Trump was a “weak commander-in-chief.”

Moulton said, “There are a lot of dangers we face around the globe because we have a weak commander in chief in Donald Trump, and that’s why in this race. I’m taking him on — not just as president but as commander in chief. We got to start talking about how we can make America safe and strong from our communities to our borders to across the globe, to restoring American leadership. You do that through strength and showing America will make the world stronger and safer together.”

