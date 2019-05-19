Tulsi Gabbard: Trump Is Leading Us Down ‘Dangerous Path Towards a War with Iran’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) warned President Donald Trump was leading us down a dangerous path towards war with Iran.

Gabbard said, “The problem that I have seen is that across both Democrat and Republican administrations, and especially in this Trump administration where right now, he is leading us down this dangerous path towards a war with Iran.”

She continued, “The actions of him and his administration, people like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo tell us a very different story. They’re setting the stage for a war with Iran that would prove to be far more costly, far more devastating than everything we have seen in Iraq war.”

She added, “I think what we are seeing, unfortunately, looks a lot like people in the Trump administration trying to create a pretext or an excuse to go to war against Iran, a war that would actually undermine our national security, cost us countless American lives, civilian lives across the region and it would actually make us less safe.”

