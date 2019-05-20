Amash: McCarthy’s ‘Lying’ about My Voting Record, Primary Challenge ‘Not Serious’

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Representative Justin Amash (R-MI) dismissed the primary challenge he received as unserious and said that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is lying about his voting record.

Amash responded to a question on McCarthy’s statement that he votes with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) more than he votes with Republicans by stating, “I think everyone knows he’s lying. That’s typical Kevin.”

Amash also reacted to the primary challenge he received in the wake of his statements about impeaching the president by saying, “It’s not serious.” He added, “I feel very confident in my district.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett