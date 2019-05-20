Hirono: Trump ‘Acting Like He Is the Dictator That I Think He Wants To Be’ with Iran Threats

During Monday’s “New Day” on CNN, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) responded to President Donald Trump’s threats of military action against Iran.

Hirono, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Trump is “unpredictable” and “acting like he’s the dictator” he wants to be.

“If the president thinks he can resolve these problems by military might he’s so wrong,” Hirono told host John Berman. “There is something Secretary Mattis said — we need a diplomatic resolution to all these conflicts. And so, this is the president once again thumping his chest acting like he is the dictator that I think he wants to be.”

She added, “With this president, he is very unpredictable. He doesn’t talk to anybody besides – I don’t know – he mainly refers to himself to make decisions on foreign policy, and this is why it’s really hard to rely upon pretty much, in my view, whatever the president says both domestically and foreign policy.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent