Hume Praises Buttigieg — ‘Most Impressive Candidate I’ve Seen’ Since Obama

Monday, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume praised South Bend, IN Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg‘s performance at last night’s Fox News town hall.

“I think Pete Buttigieg is the most impressive, by far, candidate in terms of raw political talent in the Democratic field, and he may be the most impressive candidate I’ve seen since the emergence of Barack Obama,” Hume said Monday on the Fox News Channel. “He is as fluid as he can be and he seems to have something to say about every issue. He seems comfortable on the big stage, articulate, even humorous.”

