Jeff Daniels: For Trump Rally Audiences It’s All About ‘Race’ — ‘They Aren’t Going to Go Quietly’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” actor Jeff Daniels discussed what he believed were the reasons Republican voters support President Donald Trump.

Daniels said, “That’s what I see when I look at Trump’s rallies. That’s when I see with the lies spewing at people. People going, ‘I have to believe in something, he said he’d bring my manufacturing job back, and she didn’t, and I’m all in.’ But at the end of the day, aside from ‘I don’t want to pay taxes,’ it’s race. It’s race. This is about—this is about the Republican party, or a wing of it, going this is our last chance to save the party. If we don’t, it’s the end of the Republican party. The only way they can do that was to tap the race button and say ‘go ahead, it’s okay.’ And he did, and they did. That was the only card they had left to play, and they played it, and they aren’t going to go quietly.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN