Jeff Daniels: If Trump Wins in 2020 ‘It’s the End of Democracy’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” actor Jeff Daniels said if President Donald Trump wins in 2020, it will be “the end of democracy.”

Daniels said, “I think there are people in the Midwest, between the coasts, who don’t know anything about this, who don’t care about this, they don’t have time for this, who have to make a decision now. You have to decide whether, like Atticus, you believe there is still compassion, decency, civility, respect for others, do unto others — remember that? Do unto others. All that stuff you guys believe in, and you still voted not for Hillary, or for Trump, where are you now? Because your kids are looking up at you going, ‘but he lies.’ And I think there are a lot of people in the Midwest who are going—it might be enough for them. We’re going to find out if the big gamble is to go all the way to November 2020, which I agree, and lose, it’s the end of democracy.”

