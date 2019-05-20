MSNBC’s Matthews: Biden ‘Trying to Rescue Us From Trumpism’

Monday, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews weighed in on former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, praising him for the lack of anger in his message.

Matthews said during a “Morning Joe” appearance that Biden is running to help save America from President Donald Trump and “Trumpism.”

“Biden is basically running for America against Trump,” the “Hardball” host argued. “He’s trying to rescue us from Trumpism and Trump himself.”

“His emotion is patriotic. It’s not anger,” he added, pointing to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Biden’s biggest challenger, voicing his frustration with many different topics the day before on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent