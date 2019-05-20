Nadler: ‘We’re Going to Have to Hold McGahn in Contempt’

"You are dealing with a lawless President who is willing to go to any lengths to prevent testimony that might implicate him, that does implicate him," Judiciary Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler tells @ChrisCuomo in response to news Don McGahn will not appear before his committee Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/KqJjNWJ5Au

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that the committee will need to hold former White House Counsel Don McGahn in contempt.

Nadler said, “Well, the first thing we’re going to do is hold — we’re going to have to hold McGahn in contempt, and then we’re going to have to pass a resolution in the House enforcing our contempt citations against Barr and McGahn and seek to enforce those subpoenas in court through the contempt citations. That’s the next step.”

