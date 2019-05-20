Scarborough: Pete Buttigieg ‘the Future of the Democratic Party’

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host praised 2020 Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg following his town hall with Fox News, declaring the South Bend, IN mayor as “the future of the Democratic Party.”

Scarborough said the response to “Mayor Pete” has been “quite unlike anything” he has ever seen.

“[T]he reaction to Mayor Pete has been remarkable, especially for a nation that has learned to become very cynical of politicians of all stripes. But you could see the response on Twitter, you could hear the response from friends and neighbors just like after his announcement and it’s quite unlike anything that I know that you and I have ever seen,” Scarborough stated.

He continued, “And looking at Mayor Pete last night and once again seeing this remarkable response, I was reminded of one of the most famous lines by any rock critic in music history and that line was, ‘I have seen the future of Rock ‘N’ Roll, and it is Bruce Springsteen.’ Jon Landau wrote that … in ‘73, ‘74. Well, I’ve seen the future of the Democratic Party and it’s Mayor Pete. It may not be in 2020, perhaps it’s in 2024 or beyond, but this guy is going to play an important role in the mainstreaming of the Democratic Party for many years to come. And believe you me, that is exactly what he does, regardless of ideology, Mayor Pete mainstreams a Democratic Party much in the same way Nancy Pelosi fights every day to make sure that her house caucus does the same and that Joe Biden’s doing on the campaign trail today.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent