Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘We Have to Move Forward’ on Impeachment

On Tuesday, CNN’s senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju asked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) if it was time to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “You know, I trust the Speaker is taking a measured approach to ensure that we’re moving everyone forward and, you know, being a Speaker is hard, holding this party together is a difficult task, but I personally think so. I think we have to move forward.”

(h/t Grabien)

