Cummings: ‘I’m Getting There’ on Supporting Impeachment Inquiry

While speaking with CNN on Tuesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) stated that he is “getting there” on supporting an impeachment inquiry.

Cummings said, “I think what the president has done has put us in a position where we cannot get any information to do the oversight that we need to do, and that basically ties our hands and makes us, with regard to oversight, powerless. The question now becomes, what do we do? Do we allow this to continue? And where do we end up if we do that? That’s the question, and I’m still mulling it over. I’m going to talk to my colleagues when I get on the floor in a few minutes. But I’m getting there.”

