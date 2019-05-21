Dem Rep. Speier: ‘Maybe We Should Start Regulating Men and Their Reproductive Health’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) sounded off on states pushing for stricter abortion laws, suggesting men’s reproductive health should also get regulated.

Speier said the government has “no right” in neither her vagina nor uterus.

“I think that women are being depicted as chattel,” Speier told host Alisyn Camerota after describing her own “painful” abortion she endured.

“You don’t get pregnant unless a man puts sperm into your body and yet the whole obligation about having a child resides with the woman,” she added. “If we are going to start regulating women and their reproductive health, well maybe we should start regulating men and their reproductive health.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent