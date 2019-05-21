Schiff: Case for Impeachment Inquiry ‘Gets Stronger’ with Trump Stonewalling

On Tuesday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told CNN’s senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju the case for opening impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump was getting stronger.
Schiff said, “I think that that the administration is certainly pushing the Congress in that direction by obstructing everything. I expect we’ll have a discussion about that today.”
He added, “I think The case gets stronger the more they stonewall the Congress.”
