Dem Chief Deputy Whip Kildee: ‘I’m Much More Open’ to Impeachment Than I Was a Month Ago

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” House Democratic Chief Deputy Whip Dan Kildee (D-MI) stated that he is “much more open to” impeaching President Trump than he was “just a month or so ago.”

Kildee said, “I don’t think we’re divided on Donald Trump. And I don’t think we’re divided on whether or not we ultimately may have to use this tool. I think there are lots of questions that members have about when that time should really be appropriate. I will say this, I’m much more open to it now than I was just a month or so ago. I think this president is taking us to a place where we may have no choice left but to use the tool left in the Constitution.”

(h/t Grabien)

