Dem Rep. Yarmuth: ‘Growing Majority’ of Dems Believe Impeachment Is ‘Inevitable’

Representative John Yarmuth (D-KY) on Wednesday discussed the increase in Democrats calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Yarmuth shared on CNN’s “New Day” that a “growing majority” of Democrats believe impeachment is “inevitable.”

“I think what we have, John, is we have a situation in which I think a growing majority of our caucus believes that impeachment is going to be inevitable, but they also believe that we need to pursue the investigations that are going on to make sure that certain conduct of the administration and the president that they need to be held accountable for is discovered. And that involves financial ties, overseas connections, a wide variety of things beyond just obstruction of justice,” he told host John Berman.

