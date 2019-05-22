Durbin: There’s a ‘Strong’ Case Trump Obstructed Justice

"I wish I had a camera, it would have made the highlight film of the Trump presidency," says Sen Dick Durbin, describing today's meeting at the WH which Pres Trump ended after 5 minutes. "...It was dramatic...but it didn't get the job done as far as serving the American people." pic.twitter.com/22WsivBBJf

During an interview broadcast on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said there is an “obviously strong” obstruction of justice case against President Trump.

Host Chris Cuomo asked Durbin where he stands on impeachment.

Durbin responded, “I can tell you, the case is obviously strong, when it comes to obstruction of justice, read the Mueller report. … [I]t’s pretty clear that this president, time and time and time again, was involved in conduct that was carefully choreographed, but still crossed the line into obstruction.”

Durbin added that he doesn’t believe there are 67 senators who would support impeachment, but the House should continue its investigation.

