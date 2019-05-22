GOP Rep. Jordan: House Dems Are ‘Nervous About the Real Investigation’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) discussed congressional Democrats’ push for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

He noted the heightened attention given to the topic, especially as Democrat-controlled House committees are conducting numerous investigations into the presidents. However, the Ohio congressman said Democrats were “nervous” about Attorney General William Barr’s investigation into intelligence agencies “surveillance” of Trump and his campaign.

“I think they’re nervous about the real investigation,” Jordan said. “[N]ever forget what Bill Barr said – he said there was a crisis of leadership at the upper echelon of the FBI. We know that was the case. He said spying did occur. He said third, there’s a basis for my concern about the spying that took place. And then fourth, he said two terms that should frighten every one of your viewers, every single American: He used the term ‘unauthorized surveillance’ and ‘political surveillance.’ And Bill Barr and John Durham and his team are committed to finding out how this crazy thing started. And all the evidence is seeming to point to the FBI was out to get the president. That’s the investigation that counts, and that’s the one that scares all these people.”

