Maxine Waters: ‘We’re Not Going to Allow’ Trump to ‘Blackmail,’ ‘Threaten’ Congress

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Congress would not allow President Donald Trump to use infrastructure to “blackmail” Congress to stop investigations into him and his administration.

Waters said, “I was concerned about the fact that he even pretended that he was going to negotiate with the speaker and with Schumer about infrastructure. I never trusted him and, of course, it turns out, today he’s made up an excuse about why not going to proceed with them on infrastructure and, basically, blackmailing them and talking about if you want to get infrastructure, you got to stop all investigations. I think that’s outrageous. But that’s typical of the president of the United States. And I never trusted that he was going to get infrastructure done.”

She continued, “If he’s simply going to leverage it and use it to threaten Nancy Pelosi and Schumer in exchange for quitting all of the investigations, well, we got a problem. We have a real problem because we’re not going to allow him to intimidate or threaten us.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN