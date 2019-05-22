MSNBC’s Wallace: Pelosi Cover-Up Remark ‘Seemed to Unravel’ Trump ‘Psychologically’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” host Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump might be losing it “psychologically” after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused him of a “cover-up.”

Wallace said, “Donald Trump’s ‘I don’t do cover-ups’ is an undeniable echo of Richard Nixon’s ‘I’m not a crook’ defense.’ With the stakes potentially just as high for his presidency.”

Discussing the speaker’s remarks, Wallace added, “In his mind, he’s got some bond with her, whether real or imagined. Where she has good manners, he thinks she treats him with respect. She does treat him with respect. And it really seemed to unravel him psychologically for her to accuse him of a cover-up first thing this morning.”

