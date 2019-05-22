Ocasio-Cortez on Impeachment: ‘We’re Having Thoughtful Conversations’

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt briefly spoke with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the hallway following a meeting between Democrats amid growing calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Hunt asked Ocasio-Cortez about the meeting, and the representative said they are having “thoughtful conversations” about impeaching Trump.

“I was satisfied with the openness of the conversation and the discourse that we’re having as a caucus,” she told Hunt.

Ocasio-Cortez added, “I think we’re having thoughtful conversations about [impeachment] and I think that’s the most important thing.”

