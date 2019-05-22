Pelosi: ‘We Believe the President of the United States Is Engaged in a Cover-Up’

While briefly speaking to reporters on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) weighed in on allegations of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump and went as far as accusing Trump of engaging in a “cover-up.”

“We do believe its important to follow the facts,” she said. “We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States. And we believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

