Schumer: SCOTUS Will Either Directly or Indirectly Overturn Roe

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) predicted that the Supreme Court will either directly overturn Roe v. Wade or roll it back so substantially that it will be effectively overturned.

Host Rachel Maddow asked, “Do you think that the Supreme Court, when they get whichever one of these laws they choose…do you think that, within the next year, Roe will be overturned by the Supreme Court?”

Schumer responded, “They will either overturn it directly, that’s what they probably want to do in their hearts, or they will so cut back and eliminate the effectiveness of Roe, that in effect they will have eliminated Roe. They will make it so hard for any woman to get an abortion that Roe will be in effect eliminated. So they’ll either do it directly or indirectly, but I believe they will try to do it.”

