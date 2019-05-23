2020 Dem Tim Ryan on China Tariffs: ‘Farmers Know’ Trump ‘Is Lying’

Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) criticized President Donald Trump for instigating a trade dispute with China.

Ryan said, “No, I mean I was in Iowa, and I’m back in Ohio now. I will tell you the farmers know he is lying. They know it. And so I think he is really on shaky ground because they’re already upset with him that he is doing this. And that he is causing them trouble. They haven’t made a profit in five years in farming in America. There is a recession in rural America. Now he is lying about it. And that’s starting to really bother them. I think he is in dangerous territory now of losing rural America. We have to be tough in going in there and trying to have a plan for rural America.”

