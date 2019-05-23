ABC’s Hostin: Trump Admin Delaying Harriet Tubman $20 Bill a ‘Dog-Whistle’ to Base

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s announcement delaying the redesign of the $20 bill to feature 19th-century abolitionist Harriet Tubman was the administration “dog-whistling” to President Donald Trump’s “base.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “The treasury secretary, little Stevie, said he’s pushing putting her on the $20 until 2028. He said it’s over concerns about counterfeiting and security issues. But I’m sorry, every time you hold up a bill you see the security strip, you see the watermarks. I don’t think that’s the reason, Steve. I think you’re not being upfront.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “I don’t think the American public believes him either.”

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “Do you think it could be a dog-whistle to his base?”

Hostin said, “Yeah. I think so. I think so. I think so.”

Goldberg said, “I don’t know.”

Hostin said, “But if it isn’t, then I would like to hear from Republicans on this. I would like to hear from his base.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN