Brzezinski Calls on Ivanka, Kushner to ‘Say Something’ About ‘Evil’ Border Separation Policy

In response to a 10-year-old girl from El Salvador reportedly dying in custody after medical complications last year, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski took aim at President Donald Trump’s administration.

Brzezinski said it is “evil” to separate children from their parents and called for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to speak up on the issue because the Trump administration is not taking “responsibility” for the girl’s death.

“This is our problem. We own this. This is our responsibility as a country and as a nation,” Brzezinski stated.” And we are not being given answers as to what is happening to small, young children to teenagers, to girls, to boys, who are being taken away from their families, from their parents and left alone in our custody, and some of them getting sick, sexually abused or dying. Is this really us?”

She continued, “Ivanka, Jared, anybody, get to [President Trump] or say something, step out alone and say something. Do something. It’s really, it’s the core of who we are and it’s humiliating for our country on the world stage.”

