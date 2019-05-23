Buttigieg: Trump Is a Racist — ‘He Does and Says Racist Things’

Thursday at Washington Post Live event, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg called President Donald Trump a racist.

When asked if the president is a racist, Buttigieg said, “I think so.”

He added, “I mean, if you do racist things and say racist things, the question of whether that makes you a racist is almost academic. The problem with the president is that he does and says racist things and gives cover to other racists.”

